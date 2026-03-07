This weekend belongs to Harry Styles. That’s right, his new album drops today, and Miami fans are getting a stylish surprise. Deco’s Cuban all the time; the reporter occasionally; Alex Miranda is live in Wynwood with the big deeds.

I love Harry Styles. He’s the most handsome man on the planet with so much style. And we have all of his fans here in Wynwood at the new pop-up, where there are not only plenty of merch options for you to celebrate his brand new album that dropped today, but interactive installations like a photo booth!

The man, the myth, the fashion icon himself.

Woman: “Harry has always been someone that’s a trailblazer. You know, with the dress and the hair, and obviously we love the British. So I just wanted to bring it today with the sparkles, everything.”

Harry Styles!

Guest: “I feel like he’s really like genuine about his craft, so that’s why I just love him for that.”

Is bringing the party to the 305.

Alex Miranda: “What are we doing today?”

Guest: “We’re waiting for the Harry Styles pop-up shop.”

Wynwood is now home to one of 16 exclusive pop-up shops around the globe. On North Miami Avenue and Northwest 23rd Street, fans lined up Friday…

Alright, so we have Harry Styles fans lined up all the way down the block.

[Alex speaking to the first two ladies in line]

Number one and number two in the line. So I need to know, first of all, how long have you particularly been here?

Guest: “Um, like, we kind of got here at the same time-ish.”

Alex Miranda: “How many hours?”

Guest: “Six? Five?”

Alex Miranda: “No way, really? Wow!”

Just hours after Harry dropped a brand new album. This one is called “Kiss All The Time Disco Occasionally,” which really should be our personal mottos for 2026.

Guest: “I think some of the slower songs are gonna grow on me, but I really love like the funky, groovy direction that he took.”

Grab your limited edition vinyl.

[Alex shows off the vinyl]

Alex Miranda: “We have the classic black here and then if you move up top, we have our tomato color, the kiss pink, and then smoke.”

Apparel.

Guest: “There’s like this shirt with his like face on it.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s like a work of art. I could see this hanging at the [The Museum of Modern Art.] But, you know, here’s Harry rocking a very basic sweater and tea look, but making it look rockstar? How does he do that? And it’s $50.”

And more.

Guest: “There’s these mugs that I’m obsessed with and I think I need.”

Walking through the pop-up, one of my favorite items is this clock for $50.

[Alex plays with the clock]

Disco at 9 o’clock, and then you can kiss from 10 p.m. all the way to 3 a.m.

Get your perfect selfie at multiple photo ops.

[Alex stands in front of Harry Styles’ portrait]

But you have to make it effortless. Like…

But you may have to wait in line first.

We’ve got a Harry Styles superfan here. Her name is Margaret. Take a look!

[Camera pans to dog]

Alex Miranda: “Margaret, which is your favorite Harry Styles song?”

Dog: “Watermelon sugar high!”

Alex Miranda: “Love that one! My favorite. What do you think of the new album?”

Dog: “What are you? A cop?”

Right now, I’m here with Sam and Kaelin, two super fans, I mean, everybody in this building is a super fan, but what did y’all get?

Guest: “I got a shirt that says ‘Respect Your Mother’ from a new song.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh my God! I love it. Respect Your Mother. He’s also a great influence on everybody. What did you get?”

Guest: “I got a pink vinyl variant and a slip mat for my record player.”

Alex Miranda: “I love it. I love that vinyl’s back in style.”

And all of this merch plus these pink little booty shorts. Love those, right? So cute. Anyway…

The hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, but if you have an American Express, you get to come in an hour early at 10 a.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Harry Styles pop-up shop

March 6–8

2300 North Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Website

