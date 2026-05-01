Eat light for the next few days. You’re gonna need all the belly room you can get. For the first time, the “hamburger house party” is going down in Broward next weekend. Bun-busting patties will rule the day, and this is no meet and greet. This is meat and eat.

Lou Fleischer, Wimpy: “There’s nothing in the world that can compare with a hamburger, juicy and rare.”

Oh, Wimpy — how right you are. Deco made it over to “Mai-Kai” in Fort Lauderdale to get all the juicy details about “The Hamburger House Party.”

Sef “Burger Beast” Gonzalez: “We’re bringing a celebration of burgers for National Burger Month.”

Get ready to expand your horizons and your waistline.

Sef “Burger Beast” Gonzalez: “The Hamburger House Party is not only about burgers, but it’s also about burger culture, so you’re gonna get a variety of different styles of burgers.”

There really is something for everyone at the “House Party”.

Sef “Burger Beast” Gonzalez: “You’re not only gonna get smash, but you’re also gonna get thicker burgers. You’re gonna have burgers from places you haven’t tried burgers from before. They’re gonna be testing new burgers for you to try out.”

In order to offer up your specialty at the soiree, burger meisters have to please the beast.

Sef “Burger Beast” Gonzalez: “They have to be someone that catches my eye. Someone I’m a fan of. Someone who does a really great burger. They don’t get into the event without me trying them, and that’s very important because I want everyone to have a really great experience there.”

One of the burgers The Beast abides, is Mai-Kai’s sizzling “Big Pani Burger”.

This Polynesian bad boy is packing two patties, crispy cheese, fried Maui onions, grilled pineapple, home-made guava-smoked bacon, and pineapple yum-yum sauce. It does sound yummy!

Sef “Burger Beast” Gonzalez: “On a super sesame seed bun.”

If you’re going to the party, you should definitely bring a couple of pals. It makes for some interesting eating.

Sef “Burger Beast” Gonzalez: “You might say, ‘This is the best burger!’ Your best bud says, ‘This is the best burger.’ You’ll be able to try them side by side and actually compare them in real time.”

The idea of the day is to munch and mingle.

Sef “Burger Beast” Gonzalez: “You’re able to listen to live music, just hang back and have a good time and talk to a bunch of other friendly people who are into food.”

You’ll also be able to chat with the folks who got creative in their kitchens.

Sef “Burger Beast” Gonzalez: “You’ll be able to walk up to the chefs and talk to them, talk to them about their dishes. They’re gonna be right at the front lines handing out the burgers.”

Food fads come, and food fads go. Thanks to events like “The Hamburger House Party,” burgers will never die.

Sef “Burger Beast” Gonzalez: “Burgers are a constant. They have been since they caught on. What we do have is different styles that get popular at different times. Right now, we’re going through a smash burger period. We’ll go back to the original, you know, people like the thicker burgers.”

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