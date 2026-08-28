ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Halloween Horror Nights is here and opening night is Friday, but your favorite undead deco reporter sitting on this desk right now got the story first and all I can say is, I’m hungry for brains and bats.

Universal Studios Orlando is one hell of a good time this spooky season.

I am sure that there are about a hundred killer clowns ready to slash, but Halloween Horror Nights is back and against all instincts we’re about to go in.

Lora Sauls: “Halloween Horror Nights is celebrating 35 years and what you’re about to walk into is the infernal carnival of nightmares.”

Michelle Alagna: “What I will say is that Jack and Dr. Oddfellow have a lot planned for the infernal carnival of nightmares.

Jack: “He murdered me.”

Dr. Oddfellow: “Still going on about that, are we?”

Alex Miranda: “What do you two bring to Halloween Horror Nights as co-hosts?”

Dr. Oddfellow: “Well, we bring you control.”

Jack: “I bring you chaos.”

Lora Sauls: “There’s scaracters around every corner and we’ve got some of the biggest names in pop culture horror history, with Sinners, but that’s just one of 10 haunted houses, shocked full of startles.”

Alex Miranda: “Stage 23 is where we find the Stranger Things 5 haunted house based on the final season of your life.”

I think the biggest difference between Halloween Horror Nights and maybe some other haunted houses you can go to is the level of detail.

Lora Sauls: “We have experiences, we have amazing food.”

Alex Miranda: “We’re here at the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store, it is gorgeous when you walk in here, you know, in a really ugly way.

Rob Cametti: “I think every fan is gonna find what they need in the store. Clowns, we also have Hellraiser, Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne.”

Chef Jens Dahlmann: “Our job for the culinary team is really to come up with delicious food items that amplify the storytelling.”

Let fear consume you on select nights through Nov 1. Online tickets start at $90.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are separate from the daytime park ticket. You got to get both if you want to ride the roller coasters during the day too.

Online tickets are cheaper than buying them in person, so make sure you do that and there are plenty of VIP, I mean, RIP options as well.

For more information, click here.

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