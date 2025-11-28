Jazz queen Samara Joy is back with a brand-new album, and she’s hitting notes so smooth, they’re generating Grammy buzz. Deco’s got the inside scoop on her new work, and it’s giving award-worthy vibes.

The scatting 26 year-old Samara Joy is being compared to jazz legends like Ella Fitzgerald.

Samara Joy: “I feel very honored and sometimes undeserving because of how new my relationship to their music was initially. I draw inspiration from Billy Strayhorn, Duke Ellington, that through the course of their lives contributed to the changing, to the evolution of the music that we call jazz.”

Samara Joy: “I know that there’s there’s always going to be a certain sense of nostalgia and a certain artist or song that people can connect to or relate to easily, because jazz is not mainstream.”

Samara is definitely trying to make jazz memorable with her new album, “Portrait.”

Samara Joy: “I think this album taught me the importance of patience and not rushing to stay relevant or spark up a moment, or just stay in that moment. It just – it taught me to just take my time and really wait until you have something you feel like you have to say.”

And staying true to herself is the right direction, even after winning five Grammys.

Samara Joy: “It was definitely a big leap, I think, from maybe what people thought I should do after the second album, after [winning] the Best New Artist [Grammy], after all of that kind of stuff.”

Samara Joy (singing): “Where do you find, your peace of mind.”

Samara Joy: “My song is called ‘Peace of Mind,’ and I wrote it in a time where I was really questioning whether I could continue or not.”

Continuing to make things bigger and better is what this global star has in mind.

Samara Joy: “This is just a springboard for all of the other creative ideas that I have and what I feel like I have to offer.”

Samara will perform live at the Arsht Center on Thursday, Feb. 12.

FOR MORE INFO:

An Evening with Samara Joy

Thursday, Feb. 12, 8 p.m.

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL, 33132

Tickets

