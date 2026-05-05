The ticket sales are so nice, so Karol G is doing it twice.

The singer just added a second show date at the Hard Rock Stadium for her upcoming tour.

The first night is Friday October 2nd, now following by the newest date on October 3rd.

Twice the music, twice the fun, and definitely twice the party!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour

October 2-3, 2026

Hard Rock Stadium

347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, Florida 33056

Website

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