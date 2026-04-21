MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Colombian singer Karol G is set to make a stop in South Florida.

After becoming the first Latina artist to headline Coachella earlier this month, she announced her highly anticipated “Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour.”

The tour kicks off in July and will include a stop at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, Oct. 2.

Concert tickets go on sale on Monday.

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