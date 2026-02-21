Glen Powell has a killer role in the new movie, “How to Make a Killing.” His character has his heart set on getting a huge payday from a family inheritance — even though he’s not the rightful heir. He’s smart, he’s ruthless and a little bit dangerous.

It’s a case of mo’ money, mo’ problems in the movie, “How to Make a Killing.”

Glen Powell’s mom promises that one day, he’s gonna inherit a family empire worth big bucks.

Glen Powell: “His mother was part of this family, and to have him, was sort of cast out and her last dying wish was to basically get what he deserves in terms of the wealth of this family.”

There’s just one problem: He’s not first in line.

Well, with planes, real estate and private islands in the picture, Glen’s not about to sit around and wait; he finds a solution to become the sole heir.

John Patton Ford: “So he decides to take the bull by the horns and kill off everyone in line to the fortune ahead of him in order to get the fortune, and he does so over kind of a long period of time, so it’s sort of like, I don’t know, it’s like ‘American Psycho’ meets ‘Forrest Gump’ or something.”

Now the film isn’t all murder, all the time. He does take a little break when he meets a girl — then he kills her. Just kidding.

Jessica Henwick: “She’s at a bit of a crossroads in her life, and I think she’s actually looking for an out in the relationship, and that’s when Becket comes into her life, right person. No, wrong person, wrong time. Wrong person, wrong time!”

