Formula One has taken over Miami.

It’s the top of the racing world. You can watch the action in style — and never break a sweat!

If you want the chance to get up-close and personal to the mean machines zooming around the track — and enjoy top-shelf food and drink — you’ve got it! It’s all being offered by Off Grid.

Matt McKenna: “Off Grid is taking what you imagine is the best hospitality experience on the track and elevating it we’ve really created a place that feels like a villa. You’re literally on the track almost eye to eye with the driver going by.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Off Grid

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