Formula One has taken over Miami.

It’s the top of the racing world. You can watch the action in style — and never break a sweat!

If you want the chance to get up-close and personal to the mean machines zooming around the track — and enjoy top-shelf food and drink — you’ve got it! It’s all being offered by Off Grid.

Matt McKenna: “Off Grid is taking what you imagine is the best hospitality experience on the track and elevating it we’ve really created a place that feels like a villa. You’re literally on the track almost eye to eye with the driver going by.”

FOR MORE INFO:
Off Grid
Website

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox