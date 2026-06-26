The final dinner service is here! FX’s “The Bear” is coming to an end. But before it does, the cast is saying their goodbyes.

The kitchen is heating up, and “The Bear” is hearing its last calling.

Jeremy Allen White: “Everybody’s on top of their game. All the characters are really able to shine.”

For the finale of this Emmy-winning show, Carmy is handing the baton, or should we say apron, over to Sydney.

Ayo Edebiri: “One of the things that the show does explore really well is that feeling, and that feeling of like, your second family, your found family. And the impacts that you can have on each other’s lives.”

Jeremy Allen White: “I’m gonna miss the character, I’m going to miss the environment. I think, like Chris, Joe, all of our cast and crew have like created such like an original world. It feels so specific. I’m going to miss that world so much.”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach: “This is very much a return to the nucleus of the restaurant and the team, and it’s this one day almost like a sports movie, almost in a way trying to push this big boulder up the hill in the face of adversity.”

And each of their worlds will get to have an ending.

Ayo Edebiri: “I would hope so. I mean I think in a way that feels true to our show, like I don’t think there’s like a sort of pat, neatly tied bow, but I feel like there are, it’s like not even like, obviously the show is concluding, but people have reached I think places in certain individual journeys that I think it feels true of the characters and the world of the show too.”

Playing chefs might not be in the future for these characters.

Lionel Boyce: “I could hope and dream that I would, but I know the reality is that I won’t.”

Matty Matheson: “They made my job easy, you know, every season everyone just got more dialed, they cared a lot, they put in the work”

No matter what, the heart of “The Bear” will stay with the fans.

Jeremy Allen White: “At its core, the show is really about these people like finding their purpose. And that’s like so universally understood.”

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.