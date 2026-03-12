Michelangelo’s artwork on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel is beyond legendary. People travel to Rome from all over the world to experience its breathtaking beauty. What if you could check out the man’s masterpieces and go shopping for shoes, all at a mall in Broward? Cool, right?

“The Creation of Adam” by Renaissance artist Michelangelo is one of the most famous paintings in history.

Michael Goodman: “It’s amazing, right?”

What’s really amazing is that it’s part of a show at Fort Lauderdale’s Galleria Mall called “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition”.

Michael Goodman: “What’s here is an amazing series of images from Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel.”

Think of it as a trip to Italy without having to pack a bag.

Michael Goodman: “Each of the images has its own story. You can be totally immersed in this exhibit, and it’s like you were there.”

These replicas are almost as impressive as the real thing.

Michael Goodman: “Yeah, you know, we definitely, painstakingly, worked out a process to create a special fabric to mirror the images as best as possible.”

The mall has brought these historic works down to earth.

Michael Goodman: “This exhibit you’re right up close and personal, not like the Vatican, where your head is up at the ceiling, so it’s pretty amazing. The detail of every art piece is spectacular.”

Even if you recognize the more famous frescos, like “the creation of Eve” or “the last judgment,” there are so many more examples of Michelangelo’s genius on display.

Michael Goodman: “So there are 34 replicas. The exhibit provides an audio or storyboard so that you get the complete package.”

Michelangelo needed four years to finish the job at the Sistine Chapel; putting this presentation together wasn’t far behind.

Michael Goodman: “It took a few years to build this exhibit.”

Here at the Galleria, you get to linger with the art and do things you can’t do at the Vatican.

Michael Goodman: “The owner of the group was at the Sistine Chapel, kind of was mesmerized, but was challenged because when you go to the Vatican, you only have so much time and you can’t take pictures.”

The entire exhibit absolutely knocks you out. The individual paintings give you a chance to admire the artist’s style.

Michael Goodman: “The story of each piece is also amazing. Not only is the work so intricate and amazing, but each tells an interesting story.”

You come away from the experience with a real sense of who Michelangelo really was.

Michael Goodman: “The takeaway for many is he was a prolific artist with great depth.”

Having “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition” at the Galleria Mall does have one special perk.

Michael Goodman: “You get the experience of this exhibit, but then you go right out to the gallery and shop and dine, so you get a whole day package.”

“Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition” opens tonight and runs through June 14th.

FOR MORE INFO:

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition

2414 East Sunrise Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304, Galleria Fort Lauderdale

March 12 – June 14

Website

Tickets



