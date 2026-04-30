Engines aren’t the only things revving up in Miami — the fans are too! For the first time ever, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix is throwing an official Fan Fest. Deco’s very own speed racer, Alex Miranda, trades cocktails for horsepower. The first official Formula One Fan Fest offers fans a free racing experience.

Rev your engines, Miami!

Guest: “We like fast cars. We like the glitz and the glam so we’re here for it.”

Formula 1 fever is taking over South Beach. And you don’t need a ticket to the Grand Prix to feel some of the adrenaline.

Alex: “We’ve got to live fast life, alright? And that’s why you came to Miami.”

Guest: “That’s why you’re in Miami, you know, best place to party, best place for F1.”

Because Lummus Park is transforming into a high-octane playground for racing fans at the F1 Fan Fest.

Katharina Nowak: “We have a watch party all weekend long so all the F1 and Formula 2 racing that will be happening at the track will also be featured here.”

Alex: “Or you can get an up close look at the AMR26. This is the show car version of the one that’s being raced on Sunday. What a beauty. Do you think she goes faster than my Subaru?”

Alex: “And the Aston Martin Valhalla. I had no idea this car existed, but damn, is she sexy.”

It’s free for all ages.

Katharina Nowak: “Anyone can come here and have a great time. This is really built for an introduction and a little bit of a taste into Formula 1.”

Guest: “I’m seeing how big the cars are, like I’ve seen it on TV, but I’ve never realized, like, those are long as hell.”

And bringing the thrill of the track to the sand.

Guest: “We decided to come down here to Miami to see what’s hot.”

Packed with interactive experiences.

Javier: “It was amazing.”

That put Javier in the driver’s seat.

Javier: “I respect a lot more the drivers.”

Literally.

Javier: “You’re going so fast that [if] you lose control just for a second and you just crash.”

Racing simulators will let fans test their skills on virtual versions of the world’s most iconic tracks.

Alex: “Did it feel real?”

Guest: “Absolutely. A lot different than my Xbox, that’s for sure.”

Giving you a taste of what it’s like to push the limits at over 200 miles per hour.

Alex: “You are flying!”

Javier: “One blink of the eye and then, that’s it. You just crash and you’re gone.”

Minus the danger, of course.

Alex: “You don’t wanna do that in real life, but on a simulator, let’s flip that thing around.”

Guest: “Especially while he’s on my car insurance.”

Alex: “So you’re saying you’re not really that great a driver, is that what you are?”

Javier: “Well, I thought I was. Now I know that I’m not.”

And if you’ve ever wanted to see what goes on behind-the-scenes, there are live pit stop challenges.

Alex: “Any time there’s a Dan Marino semi-life-sized bobblehead, you got to take note.”

Guest: “Stay hydrated so…”

Alex: “What’s that say? I am thirsty.”

Guest: “I am thirsty for F1.”

The official Fan Fest’s start times vary each day through Sunday and run through 6 p.m. Fans just need to register on the Formula 1 website to receive their free ticket.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.