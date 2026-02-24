Dancing and feeling yourself are easy when you have a community behind you and Expansion: Ecstatic Dance Miami is exactly the non-judgmental tribe you need.

The free-form of expression through dance has a new home at Palapa – Upper Buena Vista in Miami.

The free yourself through movement — movement — goes down twice a month every Wednesday.

And this week, a special medicine and folk musician is giving all the vibes in vibrations.

Keysel Pelaez: “I’m going to be sharing some folk and medicine music. Some traditional, and also newer folk music to kind of get people into that vibration through different instruments but the one I’m mostly going to be using is guitar, perhaps the harmonica.”

Tickets start at $55 per person.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Expansion: Ecstatic Dance Miami

Feb. 25, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

PALAPA, Upper Buena Vista

5040 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

Website



