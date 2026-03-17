[Artificial intelligence] is taking over, and we’re sure you have lots of questions because so do we, but Miami’s Filmgate Interactive Festival is going down this week, and it has all the answers. Deco’s artificial and intelligent reporter, Alex Miranda, has more.

Film Gate is a cutting-edge event that brings the tech-savvy and the curious to explore the best in interactive storytelling.

Lights, cameras, imagination!

Chloe Fang: “This is a new era where everybody can have the tool to create, and the only limitation is your imagination.”

Wednesday through Sunday, the 12th annual Filmgate Interactive Festival is turning the 305 into a playground for filmmakers, artists, and tech innovators.

Diliana Alexander: “You can experience some of the most innovative projects from around the world.”

It’s all to show how technology is reshaping the way stories are told.

Opening night kicks off at the Frost Science Planetarium in downtown Miami.

Diliana Alexander: “We have two original projects that we’ve co-created with Taiwan and a local project in this amazing space with 230 people experiencing it together. And there’s no feeling like that.”

Then Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Diliana Alexander: “We are going to be on Lincoln Road at 420 Lincoln. We call it the interactive tech playground because you get to play with technology.”

Alex Miranda: “What is this, a VR headset?”

Segundo Correas: “It’s a VR headset. It’s a meta quest. 3.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, wow. So it basically looks like I’m in the sphere in Las Vegas.”

Segundo correas: “You’re gonna be dancing with a character in the game.

Alex Miranda: “Oh, okay. But then, when you look at me. Oh, you’re gonna be dancing like a fool.”

[Alex tries on the glasses]

Alex Miranda: “You completely forget about the real world when you’re in here. Because I was so immersed in this universe that exists only in this headset.”

Also on Friday from 8 to 10 p.m., right outside the New World Center…

Diliana Alexander: “We will present projects on the hundred-foot wall, where everything is augmented. So we’ll start with a curated experience by escape ai, which is kind of like the Netflix of AI films. And then we will have a video by OpenArt.”

Chloe Fang: “OpenAI is one of the largest AI video generation platforms. We have around 9 million monthly active users. We want to democratize creativity. You can create your own AI influencer and AI avatar, your own AI image, video stories, worlds, and even advertisements.”

Diliana Alexander: “And then we’re going to finish with DJ Death Pixie.”

David Beiner: “So the way we describe Death Pixie is she’s an anime DJ.”

Diliana Alexander: “an AI DJ influencer, the first one to ever be signed to our record label. She opened for deadmau5 at Red Rocks in October.”

Alex Miranda: “How do you think Miami’s gonna react to Death Pixie?”

David Beiner: “I think Miami is the dance capital of the world. You’re gonna love Death Pixie. The music’s great, the art is amazing.”

Diliana Alexander: “So that’s super exciting to see her on a hundred-foot wall.”

David Beiner: “This is a new type of art form in many ways. It’s not a typical DJ set, it’s not a movie.”

And there is so much more!

For a full list of events, click here.

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12th annual Filmgate Interactive Festival

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