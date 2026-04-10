Latin rhythms, Latin passion, Latin style. They’re all muy caliente. One thing’s for sure: things will be heating up this weekend in Hollywood. The annual Salsa Fest is about to unleash its magic.

The time has come to shake your bon-bon. Salsa Fest is back in ArtsPark.

Melina Almodovar: “Our Salsa Festival celebrates Latin culture, Latin dance, Latin food, everything that has to do with our Latin heritage.”

Salsa is all about movement and sound.

The rhythm is gonna get you, no matter where the music comes from.

Melina Almodovar: “Salsa has many different art forms. There is one style from Puerto Rico, from Cuba, from Venezuela, from Colombia, so we have a very big, you know, array of styles and we try to represent those here at this festival.”

You don’t have to be a professional to show the crowd what you’ve got.

Melina Almodovar: “We have salsa schools that will come and do their dancing.”

When you need to cool out for a bit, they’ll be ready for you.

Melina Almodovar: “We have food. We also have drinks. We have everything you need to have a wonderful day here at ArtsPark.”

For all the fun to be had at the festival, it also serves an important purpose.

Melina Almodovar: “We have got to represent our Latin culture and South Florida has such an array of Latin people and we’re so proud that we can say that we represent almost everybody under the sun in that umbrella.”

Here’s something that gives the soiree a special kick.

Melina Almodovar, who’s been filling us in with all the info, is one of the headliners of the free event.

Melina Almodovar: “I will be there with my full 11-piece band. We have wonderful dancers that are gonna be in my show from Ritmo Dance Studio.”

The park will be filled a special sound this time around.

Melina Almodovar: “We also have something new this year, which is a battle of DJs. We are so excited to have this battle of DJs, Colombia versus Puerto Rico.”

No two ways about it: this year’s Salsa Fest shouldn’t be missed.

Melina Almodovar: “And it’s gonna be an amazing show; I can’t wait for everybody to come.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Hollywood Salsa Fest

ArtsPark at Young Circle

1 N Young Cir

Hollywood, FL 33022

Website



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