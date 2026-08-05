It’s been almost 25 years since the first “Super Troopers” film hit the big screen. But that doesn’t mean the antics have gotten any tamer. Deco’s getting wild with the cast of “Super Troopers 3,” which hits theaters Friday.

Some things just get better with age.

And that includes the “Super Troopers” franchise!

Kevin Heffernan: “When we did the first ‘Super Troopers,’ we were still figuring out where to put the camera, you know, and how to do coverage. I think that we’ve learned that and then I think it makes it easier for us to do other – to loosen up other things and have fun.”

The kings of chaos cop comedy are back for “Super Troopers 3!”

This time around they’re taking on a drug ring, while Farva’s engagement to Thorny’s sister goes off the rails.

Kevin Heffernan: “He’s trying to stop it, and Farva’s trying to insinuate himself into the family. And I think it just kind of rolled from there because we know these characters now, so it’s fun to put them in these other scenarios that you want to see what happens.”

There’s three decades of friendship and hijinks in the new film.

Paul Soter: “You can’t fake like 30 years of friendship. Even really good actors, even the best actors can’t do it.”

Jay Chandrasekhar: “Not even George Clooney? De Niro?”

Paul Soter: “Al Pacino, maybe.”

Jay Chandrasekhar: “Okay.”

Steve Lemme: “Kevin Klein can fake it.”

One actor that doesn’t need to fake it is Brian Cox, who’s also back for his third rodeo.

Jay Chandrasekhar: “We communicate through the language of insult, and [Brian] Cox understands that now, and so he comes back into our situation and starts insulting us too. I mean, you know, like, that’s what he was doing in the bloopers.”

Kevin Heffernan: “‘Who’s Farva?'”

Jay Chandrasekhar: “Yeah.”

Kevin Heffernan: “‘Which one of you guys is Farva?'”

Now that’s what I call funny business!

Jay Chandrasekhar: “We’re trying to bring back the good, old-fashioned, R-rated American theatrical comedy, I mean, that’s sort of the mission here.”

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