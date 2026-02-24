Here at Deco, we love to rave about food. But what if we could rave about food, while actually raving?! It’s a new concept, but it’s one that’s got everybody clucking when it comes to a new chicken spot in town.

Fried up. And fired up! From crunch time to good times!

DJ Caleb: “We love Crisppi’s.”

Crisppi’s in Miami isn’t your average chicken shop.

Kirk Hightower: “We sell chicken sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings. We’re the number one spot for the best chicken.”

It’s a big claim. But they’re not clucking around. Because at this place, flavors speak louder than words.

Kirk Hightower: “On our menu, we have seven flavored chicken sandwiches. Our top sellers are the honey garlic parm and the honey buffalo bacon ranch.”

The sauces and toppings are different. But both sandwiches are made with crispy, crunchy chicken, fried to perfection.

Kirk Hightower: “To get that crunch that you’re looking for, it’s all in the battering. It’s all in the hand motions. It’s how you’re moving those hands when it’s time to batter is how that chicken gon come out of that frier.”

Now that’s what I call a winner-winner chicken dinner!

DJ Detox: “It’s the best chicken, not just on Biscayne but in Miami, period. South Florida, the best. I’m trying to tell you.”

DJ Caleb: “You go to five, 10, 20, 30 other places in Miami, specifically, you won’t get a good chicken sandwich like this one.”

There’s no foul play when it comes to the food. But remember when we told you Crisppi’s wasn’t just another restaurant?

Cluck around and find out! When the sun goes down, the party gets started! And that means it’s time to rave in the coop!

Kirk Hightower: “We dim the lights, we have all the lights going, red, yellow, purple. There’s flash. And you really get that club feels. Like this turns into club Crisppi’s at night.”

Think of it as poultry in motion. Because once a month, after closing time, the restaurant transforms the space into a big rave fest with food, DJs, and dancing.

Kirk Hightower: “The last event we had six DJs, and they all got to play for 30 minutes apiece. And we have a crowd of people that just love to jump up and down and rave.”

Kirk Hightower: “So it’s a combination of food and music. Everybody is in their own zone. They’re grooving. Everybody laughs and has fun, jumping up and down. Just like, everybody’s here to have fun. No drama. Everything is just fun, fun, fun. If you’re here for rave in the coop, it’s woooo!”

Crisppi’s Rave in the Coop happens on the last Thursday of the month. The next one is going down at 11 p.m. on the 26th.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Crisppi’s

2917 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137

Website

