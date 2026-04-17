The City of Miramar is ready to get down with the rhythm. From full band performances to special guest tributes, it’s a full-on celebration of African heritage.

The Rhythms of Africa is in its 13th year and will embrace the theme, “Run Di Riddim: Every Beat for Jamaica.”

Wayne Messam: “We will have a special musical tribute by the University of Miami string ensemble that will do a dedication to Jimmy Cliff, Cat Coore and Sly Dunbar. We’re really excited and this year’s reggae icons that’ll be singing will be Richie Stephens, Gem Myers, as well as J.C. Lodge.”

The special event will also feature talented band of students from Somerset Academy — taking direction from reggae ambassador Willie Stewart.

“Rhythms of Africa” goes down Saturday and Sunday at the Miramar Cultural Center. Tickets start at $35.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Miramar Cultural Center

Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 19 at 5 p.m.

2400 Civic Center Pl

Miramar, FL 33025

To buy tickets, click here.

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