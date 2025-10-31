Something smells fishy, and in this case, fishy’s a good thing! We’re talking about the South Florida Seafood Festival, something Alex Miranda knows all about. Isn’t that right, Alex?

You could say.. I love seafood so much, I could scream! But, did you just say I smell like fish? The South Florida Seafood Festival is back and serving up some seriously scrumptious coastal flavor. Call it a shell-ebration!

When it comes to fresh flavor, Miami’s ready to “sea” food and eat it too!

The South Florida seafood festival is back for another year.

Michael Davidson: “South Florida Seafood Festival, we are back for our 12th year. We’re bringing it back to Wynwood because last year was an amazing hit.”

A full day of eating some of the freshest food South Florida has to offer. From over 30 local vendors…

Michael Davidson: “We’re going to have a lot of the classics. So you’ll be able to get stone crabs, oysters, we have lazy oysters coming through and then we are going to have a wide variety of everything.”

And if you want to learn how to cook the very food you’re eating, there’s space for that too!

Michael Davidson: “We also have the kitchen lab, which we are going to be showcasing 10 local chefs, and what they’re going to do is they cook a special dish or a dish that they want to highlight from their restaurant or their concept, and they’re going to cook it in front of people.”

This festival is fun for the entire family, unless you’re a family of fish.

Michael Davidson: “Vibes are great, we are going to have music playing everywhere. We do have a full skating rink that will be open and operational throughout the event. We also have great activities for fathers, we have a mobile driving range coming out and we also have a mobile cigar range coming out so you’ll be able to chill and have a cigar while you hit some drives.”

Kids under 12 are in free and adults have two tiers of tickets to choose from.

Michael Davidson: “There is general admission, which is $19, and then the VIP, which is an amazing deal, it’s a full day open bar and live entertainment for $79.



FOR MORE INFO:

South Florida Seafood Festival

Sunday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, Fl 33127

southfloridaseafoodfestival.com

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.