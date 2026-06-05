Some combinations are a match made in heaven. Others are brought together by fate. We’re not talking about your love life. No, this is all about desserts that will bring a smile to your face. Deco’s checking out a mystical pop-up seeing what the future has in store for your stomach.

Jennifer Tilly as Madame Leota in “The Haunted Mansion”: “I am Madame Leota – seer of all, voice to the spirits.”

Move aside, Madame Leota, because the future is sweet at Santo Dulce and Salt & Straw’s pop-up in Wynwood!

It’s a match written in the stars.

Yule Nunez: “At Santo Dulce and Salt & Straw’s pop-up, churros and ice cream will be your destiny.”

The two powerhouse dessert shops are teaming up to celebrate National Churro Day and Pride Month.

Yule Nunez: “We’re gonna be having a whole ice cream party, churros and ice cream party on June 6 and June 13. We’re gonna have music, we’re gonna have a fortuneteller, we’re gonna have our incredible pairings. We invite all the community to come and find their destiny with us.”

Your dessert destiny awaits!

Yule Nunez: “We created six combinations and six delicious pairings that are named after the tarot cards. And they will have a special message for you that day.”

These combos are anything but basic. Some come with giant halo-shaped churros with fun toppings. Others are served in a churro cone or churro “taco” shell.

Yule Nunez: “One of the things that we’re most proud of is our intensive search of what a churro can be.”

The flavors are different. But one thing they have in common is:

Guest: “They has so much flavor. They were extremely crunchy and fresh.”

Guest: “I tried The Mystic and it was really good. I would have never put those flavors together.”

Guest: “I thought it was amazing. The crunchiness, the freshness, and then the ice cream. I think it melded really well together.”

Guest: “Honestly, I think the universe brought me exactly what I need.”

Ready to see what the cards have in store for you?

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Santo Dulce! x Salt & Straw at Wynwood Pride and National Churro Day

246 Northwest 25th Street

Miami, FL 33127

Website

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