Tom Cruise is back on the big screen but he’s not playing the Tom Cruise we have come to know and expect. That is so true. There is no impossible mission or crazy motorcycle chase, Tom’s entire character is different this time around. Deco’s Alex Miranda, a man with many questions, is here to figure out what’s going on in this movie.

The new movie is called “Digger” and according to its director, the less you know about the plot, the better, because it’s a film that doesn’t go where you think it’s gonna go. Just when you think you got it figured out, it takes an unexpected turn.

Tom Cruise is Digger. He’s rich. He’s powerful and he’s got a big problem to fix: Clean up the mess he caused and protect his fortune.

The script kept the cast guessing.

John Goodman: “For about 20 or 30 pages into the script, everything changed radically and I go, ‘Oh man, is this whole thing going to be like this?’ And it was.”

Sandra Hüller: “I read it a few times to get behind the story but Alejandro told me from the beginning that it’s not what it looks like in the first place.”

And that’s what made the role so appealing to Tom.

Tom Cruise: “You always try to find those things. I don’t know what to say. Yeah, I’ve never read anything like it.”

He also jumped at the chance to work with director Alejandro Iñárritu.

Tom Cruise: “I’m all in on life. I’m all in on movies. And to work with Alejandro, he’s one of one.”

Alejandro G. Iñárritu: “I think this was a film that was made in that crossing line of real events, reality that we are living, with a touch of imagination and a little pepper of humor.”

Riz Ahmed says that’s exactly what makes this one different.

Riz Ahmed: “This feels like a movie that’s kind of unique and kind of different and maybe it’s the kind of film people really haven’t seen before. It’s a really big swing.”

Tom Cruise’s extensive makeup application for his role as oilman Digger Rockwell initially took six hours, but he worked with the makeup department to reduce that time to under an hour through timed practice drills.

The movie opens on Oct. 2.

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