Derek Hough is a man of many talents. He can dance. He can judge. He can host, and he always looks really good doing it. Deco caught up with the man of the hour to talk everything from extra and dancing with the stars, to his new summer tour.

Derek Hough is no stranger to the spotlight or the ballroom.

And as the new host of Extra, he’s the talk, and talker, of Tinsel Town!

Derek Hough: “It’s been a lot of fun, you know? I’ve had some really fun experiences on the red carpets with amazing stars and some really amazing interviews.”

Derek became the host with the most last fall. He’s having a blast being the one asking the questions!

Derek Hough: “You walk in, and it’s like The Rock or Emily Blunt and these larger-than-life characters. But you have these really personal human moments together, and it’s really cool.”

But this summer, he’s putting his dancing shoes back on and going from Extra to encore!

Derek’s “symphony of dance: Encore” tour hits SoFlo in August.

Derek Hough: “This is like a rock concert for dance. High entertainment, fast pace, all different types of genres. It’s for the entire family. You have big band, you have rock and roll, you have Latin, you have ballroom, you have contemporary. I get the audience involved. We get them up on stage. We dance. It’s a lot of fun.”

The tour is extra special to him because he’ll be joined by his wife, Hayley.

Derek Hough: “The show itself was the show was the show that we were performing when Hayley had her health scare. And to be able to go out on the road and perform the show again, to rewrite the story, makes it even more special. And now with our beautiful daughter Everly.”

Derek tells Deco the show will also have a special nod to Dancing with the Stars.

Derek Hough: “There’s actually a number that I’m doing in the show that is specifically for Dancing with the Stars, and it’s a fun little comedic moment where I’m talking about what it’s like to be a judge.”

And speaking of the ballroom, he’s already looking forward to being back for another season of mirror ball trophy judging!

Derek Hough: “It’s gonna be a great season, honestly. I’m really excited about it. That’s all I can really say about it, I guess. I just wanna spill the beans on all the things. But I shan’t.”

Derek’s “Symphony of Dance: Encore” hits Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Aug. 5.

FOR MORE INFO:

Derek Hough: Symphony of Dance: Encore

Aug. 5.

Hard Rock Live

1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL 33314, US

Website

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