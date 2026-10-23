The next James Bond could just be a few auditions away. Deadline reports final screen tests could start as early as Friday. Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Conner are among the names expected to audition.

Amazon MGM Studios could name its new Bond by the end of the year so the spy game is almost over.

Alex Miranda auditioned for the role to be the next James Bond with a full screen test. Deco obtained some of the exclusive footage of that screen test.

DECO DISCLAIMER: The James Bond clip has been digitally altered for entertainment purposes.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.