If you’re going to watch Matt Damon fight a mythical creature and voyage on an epic journey in “The Odyssey,” there’s only one way to see it, large and in charge: IMAX!

Deco’s Alex Miranda, who wants the body of a Greek God but loves movie popcorn way too much, is sipping something cool.

Alex Miranda: “I’m here in line for the 9 p.m. showing of The Odyssey. Don’t mind me just reading the hard copy book here. We’re at the Museum of Discovery & Science. The theater here is the largest in South Florida, and it is the only one in the whole state where you can watch this movie exactly the way that the director intended.”

The Odyssey, Director Christopher Nolan’s epic.

Alex Miranda: “And you said, Christopher Nolan…”

Movie viewer: “Is the best. Oh, he’s God.”

About the legendary hero Odysseus, played by Matt Damon.

Matt Damon: “The Odyssey is definitely the biggest movie that I’ve ever done in my career.”

Embarking on a perilous 10-year voyage home after the Trojan War.

Christopher Nolan: “For me, it’s been my long-held dream since I was about 16 years old, to do an entire film on IMAX.”

It’s one of the biggest movie releases of the year, and for cinephiles in Fort Lauderdale.

Movie viewer: “we bought tickets a year in advance, and it’s just been the main countdown. You know, no matter what’s going on in my life, I just know July 16, The Odyssey, 2 p.m.

The AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater.

Joe Cox: Over 12,000 tickets sold. The great news is we are adding lots more shows.”

Is the only place to watch it.

Alex Miranda: “That screen, which is 60 by 80 feet, is the way that Christopher Nolan intended you to see it on 70 millimeter. It is the first film ever shot completely that way and I think the folks here behind me at the first showing are hype about it, right?”

And 7News is the only TV station taking you inside.

Alex Miranda: “No spoilers, I can already see what’s happening in the movie. Watch out.”

The IMAX projection booth, all 700 pounds of Christopher Nolan excellence, starts here on the feeding tray. What happens next is it gets fed straight into that 1570 IMAX projector. That’s what you watch on the movie screen, and then after that scene finishes, it comes right back here.

Projectionists Armando and son Christian are feeding the very first showing.

Alex Miranda: “What does this feel like today? This is a very important day for you, I’m sure.

Armando Mena: “Absolutely. You’re so immersed in this experience that you can only see it here. The giant screen captures everything, and you need to come more than once because you can’t see it in one shot.”

Joe Cox: “It’s breathtaking if you haven’t seen a movie on 1570.”

Alex Miranda: ” Do you ever get nervous holding this million-dollar equipment?”

Armando Mena: “Well, not me. I’ve been doing it for a long time, but it is a sensitive piece of equipment.”

Movie viewer: “The greatest film format to date, Multiman. So I have to see it this way. I think everyone has to see it this way.”

Alex Miranda: “But with those guns you got, you can lift those 700 pounds, right? I’m sure you’re used to it at this point.”

Armando Mena: “We do it with assistance.”

But outside, diehard fans went on quite the odyssey themselves.

Alex Miranda: “They drove here from Atlanta. Okay, how long is that drive, and do you think it’s going to be worth it no matter what?”

Movie Viewer: “Yes. The drive’s like 10 hours.”

With Odyssey-themed popcorn buckets.

Alex Miranda: “I’m about to stick my hand in that thing like,”

Movie Viewer: “I can understand.”

Joe Cox: “It’s the Trojan horse.”

Alex Miranda: “Thank you, that’s really good popcorn.”

Alex Miranda: “If you want to go up, Lynn, or anybody watching, and see the IMAX projection booth for yourself, MODS is offering a VIP package that comes with a whole lot, including a tour of the room.”

Alex Miranda: “We got to get back to these popcorn buckets, Lynn. So we have this one here, which you can actually see a little scene of the movie inside this viewfinder. And now, Adrian, you gotta show us the horse.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.