It’s no surprise that we have excellent chefs here in South Florida. But the Food Network says we even have the most eggs-cellent one, taking the “Chopped” crown last week in an egg-inspired competition. Deco’s Alex Miranda spoke with chef Ivan Barros, whose Magie Wine Bar is a big hit in Coconut Grove and Little River, about his eggs-traordinary abilities.

The Food Network is onto something.

Ivan Barros: “It’s an honor to be part of, like, a select group, right? There’s only been five of us to win in Miami, so I think that’s pretty huge.”

That Miami chefs are a cut above the rest, crowning Ivan Barros “Chopped” champion.

Alex: “How did you feel going in?”

Ivan Barros: “Genuinely nervous, afraid, scared. I definitely go in humble. I’m like, ‘Don’t let the tattoos fool you. Like, I’m definitely nervous.’ Yeah, I know how to cook, but when the pressure’s on, it’s a little different.”

On the competition show’s egg-themed episode. So call him the:

Ivan Barros: “Eggs-ecutioner!”

Alex: “Not the eggs-ecutioner.”

Ivan Barros: “In the first round, I was definitely super nervous. Some of these ingredients in the mystery basket I was familiar with. But people underestimate how quickly 20 minutes goes by. Going into the second round, once I realized I was gonna make pasta, I felt really good ’cause I was kind of in my wheelhouse. And then going into the dessert round, it made my heart sink because I’ve never even held an ostrich egg. I had to crack it open with a hammer. And it’s like, you know when people say, like, ‘Oh, it gives me the ick.’ Like, when I was putting the egg into the bowl and it was just flopping out, like, the whites and the yolk, I was like, ‘Ugh!'”

Alex: “You’re like, ‘It’s giving ‘Jurassic Park.””

Ivan Barros: “Yeah, it’s a dinosaur egg.”

Ivan is the brain and taste buds behind Little River’s Magie Wine Bar.

Ivan Barros: “It’s a French term for kind of creating magic through experiences.”

Which also has a location in Coconut Grove.

Ivan Barros: “Come vibe, hang out, have some wines, reds, whites, non-alcoholics, THC beverages.”

Plus snacks.

Ivan Barros: “It’s very playful food.”

Including fan favorite:

Ivan Barros: “Dino nuggets that you ate as a kid, and then nice caviar. Fry them about two or three minutes ’till they’re golden brown. Toss them with a little bit of salt, and then top them with.”

Alex: “Which is your favorite dinosaur?”

Ivan Barros: “You know, the triceratops.”

Ivan Barros: “Here’s our caviar dino nuggets.”

Alex: “So this is the – what’s the one with the long neck? You know, right at the opening of ‘Jurassic Park.’ That’s the one I’m going to go for.”

Ivan Barros: “Cheers.”

Alex: “Cheers. To high and low.”

Alex: “Oh, that’s so good. The comfort of the nuggie, along with the sophistication of the caviar.”

That $10,000 prize money comes in very handy since Ivan is opening a new Barcelona-inspired tapas concept right next door to Magie Little River called Bar Fideo.

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