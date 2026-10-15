SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami, get ready to choose your fighter. It’s game on as the stars of the movie, “Street Fighter,” level up for their big Miami premiere. Deco’s Samantha Sosa, who’s got one dangerous roundhouse kick, is live in Sweetwater with more.

Tonight we are at the Dolphin Mall. They are bringing the battle from the arcade to the big screen.

And the star, Noah Centineo, he’s right there. We just caught up with him. He’s actually from Miami, and he talked to us a little bit about what it’s like being back home for this premiere.

Noah Centineo: “I mean, it’s pretty incredible, you know, being from here and my stomping grounds being like an hour away from here. And, you know, I started acting here, and making it out to California was such a dream for so long. And so, it’s cool. I feel very blessed. Very honored to be able to come back here.”

Eric André [as Don Sauvage]: “This is street fighting!”

The world of “Street Fighter,” based on the video game franchise, is heading back to movie screens, including here in South Florida.

Noah Centineo [as Ken Masters]: “I spent years living in Ryu’s shadow. And now I’m gonna win it all.”

Andrew Koji: “We did a lot of research because I think these kind of characters — iconic characters that live in the hearts and minds of the fans for so long that we, even though we are putting not necessarily our own spin but our own life into these characters — it needs the research.”

It took more than research to bring the popular characters to life.

Callina Liang: “I did two years of martial arts training when I was in drama school. But like, you know, that’s very surface level compared to what was needed for the caliber of filming this.”

Callina Liang [as Chun-Li]: “Oops, you dropped something.”

Noah Centineo: “Six weeks before our first day of production, we were all together in Australia. We trained two hours in the morning stunts, two hours in the afternoon stunts, about an hour and a half in the gym, uh, meals together as well, and that was, and then recovery for about one and a half, two hours. That was every day. Six days a week.”

So, this is a fun one for the whole family.

Tonight, we are at an advanced screening, but it premieres in theaters on Friday.

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