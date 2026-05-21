A Miami mom is cooking up big dreams. She’s a contestant on this season of MasterChef: Global Gauntlet. And she’s bringing spices from all over the Americas.

Gordon Ramsay: “Hey Maria, how are you? Tell me about your eggs benedict first?”

Maria Borland: “I’m making my eggs benedict extremely simple. I’m making a creamy leek.”

Meet Maria Borland, a Brazilian home cook who now calls Miami home.

Maria sat down with Deco and spilled the tea about how her Brazilian roots carried her through the competition.

Maria Borland: “Everything I cook today it reminds me of growing up back home. I grew up in a farm that had no running water, no electricity. Everything was made from scratch. So everything I cook is always with love.”

Let’s hope that love brings home a win for Miami. We’re rooting for you Maria!

You can catch Maria on a brand new episode of MasterChef: Global Gauntlet at 8 p.m. only on Fox.

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