The new Pixar movie, “Hoppers,” which came out Friday, is proving life can get wild when humans start hopping into animals. Yeah, like into the all mighty beavers. The stars of the flick spilled some tea on the comedy. Deco sat down with the two wild celebs to see what they learned — or didn’t learn — about mother earth’s engineers.

People plugging into an animal to get their POV, in other words, point-of-view, will make you see things and hear things you shouldn’t. But that makes for a pretty funny movie.

For stars Piper Curda and Bobby Moynihan, working in the animated flick, “Hoppers,” only took one word to hop on board.

Piper Curda: “Pixar.”

Bobby Moynihan: “Yeah.”

Piper Curda: “Pixar was enough. But no, when I first ever met with Daniel Chong, the director, the way he pitched the movie to me was that it’s a crossover between ‘Mission Impossible,’ ‘Planet Earth’ and ‘Avatar.’ And I said, ‘That’s impossible, number one, and also, I’m in.'”

Both voicing beavers, they admit learning a lot or very little — about these dam-building creatures.

Bobby Moynihan: “I found out a lot and, I’m not gonna lie, I have since forgotten them all. So I like to make up ones. Did you know that beavers, the show ‘Friends’ was originally all beavers? Did you know that it was originally called beavers? Fun fact. It’s not though, then it was Jennifer Aniston.”

Piper Curda: “Ross and Monica were gophers though.”

Bobby Moynihan: “That was true. That’s why it didn’t work, to be honest.”

All jokes aside, coming to SoFlo is always an adventure for these two.

Bobby Moynihan: “I got here, I applied for a job at the Home Depot down the street. I’m working there, I’ll start tonight at 6 p.m. I had a guava and cheese danish. I felt like…”

Piper Curda: “It’s a pastelito, not danish.”

Bobby Moynihan: “God bless you, I did not know this.”

Piper Curda: “Gosh.”

Bobby Moynihan: “I tried a sip of Cuban coffee and I fired through the roof. Seventeen stories directly through the roof and shot into the sky.”

There are a lot of memorable scenes in this Pixar movie, but which would you hop in and out of?

Piper Curda: “The working on the weekend scene. It’s the beaver party.”

Bobby Moynihan: “Too much exercise for me. There’s a very tender moment between maple, Mabel, I’ve got her name wrong. Very tender moment between her father figure who can’t remember her name. Mabel and King George, that is really beautiful and if I can spend the rest of life in a serene moment staring at them, I would be very happy.”

