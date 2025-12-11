Deco’s serving up a double helping of deliciousness with two very different spots. From fine dining to a scratch kitchen, these foodie havens are feeding customers with next level talent. They’re celebrating art and providing great service down to the bone.

Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in “Friends”: Decaf, cappuccino for Joey. Latte. And an ice tea. I’m getting pretty good at this.”

Like in the show “Friends,” great service is hard to find.

At the heart of Midtown, Claudie is summoning France’s attention to detail with dishes to share.

Michael de Carvalho: “Everybody in the south of France likes to eat, likes to share a meal. You want to order lots of dishes to have the choice to eat anything you’d like, whether it’s meat or fish.”

Their grilled whole fish is served to make sure you only eat the good stuff.

Michael de Carvalho: “We debone it tableside. We want to represent the service in the south of France, that’s why we do a lot of tableside. We also have some delicious pastas with caviar. And the famous snails that everyone loves or hates in France.”

Drinks here are very artsy.

Michael de Carvalho: “Each cocktail is linked to an artist. For example, we have the Eau de Coco, which is inspired by the Saint-Tropez City and also Coco Chanel.”

Guest: “The vibe is amazing. The service is amazing. Claudie is one of my favorite spots in Miami.”

Antonino’s in Hollywood is a 65-year-old spot and keeping up with the pizza tradition.

Hector Cruz: “This is a real homey pizzeria. When you come in, when people come in, they feel like they’re in their living room listening to music, watching TV, the news, whatever we may have on. We always have Channel 7 on.”

From “She Bangs” chicken wings to pastas, they’ve expanded their menu to also create pizza art.

Hector Cruz: “Bring me any type of action figure, cartoon, I can turn that into a pizza. Your logo for your business. Anything that has some type of character in it.”

What about a Deco Drive one?

Hector Cruz: “You don’t have 5 hours, it’s very intricate, it’s going to be this big and we’re gonna send it to Deco Drive. Everything here is fresh, it’s a scratch kitchen. If you do like good food and homemade, made to order, scratch food, this is the place to come because we do it with extra, extra, extra love.”

Guest: “It’s amazing. They have the best pizza in Hollywood for sure. And I’ve never seen a place that does sesame seed crust on their pizza and it’s fantastic.”

Antonino’s came through and made Deco our very own pizza. How a-dough-rable!.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Claudie

1101 Brickell Ave. Suite 113

Miami, FL 33131

Website



Antonino’s Pizza & Pasta

7218 Taft St

Hollywood, FL 33024

Website



Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.