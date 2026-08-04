Fancy food without the fancy bill is what Miami Spice is all about. This time, Deco’s digging into two Michelin starred farm-to-table favorites. These neighborhood gems are offering every fresh bite worth savoring without stretching the wallet. Bon Appetit!

For those palates ready for home grown tastes, Miami Spice is ready for you.

Izabella Felpeto: “People should try Miami Spice months because it gives you a little taste of everything that our destination has to offer in terms of the culinary scene. We have over 300 restaurants participating this year.”

Like “Ariete”, a Cuban Caribbean farm-to-table favorite in Coral Gables which has kept its Michelin star since 2022.

Ashley Moncada: “We’re actually the first Michelin star in Florida cause our name starts with an A and do it alphabetically. I think it allowed us to be a little bit more creative with the food and people trusted us to be more creative with the food and try new things.”

Only open for dinner, their spice menu includes three courses where you can start out with a crudo or…

Ashley Moncada: “We’re doing summer salads. We’re trying to stay true to Ariete Miami philosophy we’re using local mangoes. It’s actually backyard mangoes, out of our backyard.”

And for the main entree…

Ashley Moncada “We have a goat pasta on our menu. We have the original Chug Burger that started at Ariete that people know and love. Anyone who know Ariete knows the secret burger.”

Over at Miami design district, they’re keeping it real at “Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink”.

Matthew Bittorf: “Every part of what we do in these four walls you know starts with genuine, fresh, pure, simple. Miami Spice, we love to participate. It’s great value, three courses it’s $50 for dinner, $40 for lunch.”

Their lunch favorites are the wood roasted zucchini and oyster mushroom. Oyster mushrooms are a nice meaty type of mushrooms so they’re great for an entree. Ours is going to be tossed in a shawarma spice.”

And din-din time is feeling toasty.

Matthew Bittorf: “Think of andouille that’s an Italian smoked pork belly spread and so this is with tuna. So we’re gonna confit that, cook it into an oil. The snapper is cooked in the oven we’re also going to make our own homemade curry sauce. It’s gonna get plated in a bowl with some rice.”



Miami Spice is happening now until September 30th.

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Miami Spice

August 1-September 30

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