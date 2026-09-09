We are only one week away from the season two premiere of “R.J. Decker” on ABC Miami! It’s based right here in SoFlo. And all we want to know, Shireen, is who killed Victor? Well, I spent a day with the cast while they shoot one of its episodes in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. They didn’t tell me, but we did talk humidity, partying — and iguanas!

Scott Speedman is back on the case as R.J. Decker, returning for season two on ABC Miami.

Scott Speedman: “For me, what was cool about this season is we did sort of up the stakes a lot more.”

Bevin Bru: “More. More action. More stunts.”

Jaina Lee Ortiz: “Weird sexiness.”

Alex: “That is South Florida.”

Scott Speedman: “Sometimes when you do that on shows, you lose a little of the character-driven stuff and it sort of becomes a different show. This doesn’t really do that and coming out of season one, there’s a big ‘who-done-it?’ at the end.”

Bevin Bru: “Who did it? It’s crazy.”

After season one left us asking who killed Emmy’s father, Victor, its stars say their characters hit surprisingly close to home.

Jaina Lee Ortiz: “Emi is really in a transition, and you have to discover how you walk through the world and what your purpose is without a parent. And I know from experience how heavy that is to carry.”

Bevin Bru: “Funny enough, my mom’s wife was a detective in South Florida, so I literally grew up with Mel. Grounded, stoic, simple, less is more. I mean, she’s cool.”

The show is set right here in South Florida, and we joined the cast on set as they shot in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

Bevin Bru: “Guys, we are in Fort Lauderdale right now and this is the criminal.

Alex: “You did say we would never suspect who killed Victor. Was it?”

Bevin Bru: “That’s the guy who killed Victor!”

Alex: “Iguana!”

They also shoot in Wilmington, North Carolina. But for Bevin Bru, Miami is home.

Alex: “What do you miss the most about being here in South Florida?”

Bevin Bru: “Not the humidity, I’ll tell you that right off the jump. First of all, I miss being around Cubans and the pastelitos.”

Alex: “Do you have any pastelitos in North Carolina?”

Bevin Bru: “Mijo, no. Pastelitos in Wilmington?”

Scott Speedman: “Unfortunately, I don’t really get to enjoy any of this.”

Alex: “Stop. Don’t tell me that. We want to fantasize that you guys actually do enjoy it while you’re done.”

Scott Speedman: “I mean, other people do. I just have too much memorization on this one.”

Bevin Bru: “He is perfect. He knows every single word. He’s always on time.”

Scott Speedman: “I work into the wee hours and get up early and start memorizing so it doesn’t — it looks fun, but not for me.”

Alex: “How does your dog help you memorize the lines?”

Scott Speedman: “My dog is like an emotional support animal.”

Jaina Lee Ortiz: “He is, to me, truly R.J. Decker.”

But just how much Decker is there in Scott?

Alex: “If you were guilty of any crime, specifically here in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.”

Scott Speedman: “Oh, my gosh. So many things.”

Alex: “And don’t just say about being boring outside of work.”

Scott Speedman: “I was going to say not having any fun.”

Alex: “That is a crime.”

Scott Speedman: “It’s a crime here. No, I mean, especially when we were shooting in Miami too.”

Alex: “Didn’t you get into anything down there.”

Scott Speedman: “Back in the day? I would have gotten all sorts of trouble, but no more trouble for me, man. I’m pretty clean living these days, so thankfully you won’t be seeing me on the news for any bad reasons.”

Catch the premiere of “R.J. Decker” season 2 this coming Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 10:00 p.m. on ABC Miami, Channel 18. We’ll have much more with the rest of the cast next week on deco too.

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