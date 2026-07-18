Golf fans are swinging on over to Netflix. Comedy legend Will Ferrell plays golf legend The Hawk in “The Hawk.” I flew to beautiful Orange County California to interview the cast on the green and, let me tell you, they’re a real hoot.

Will Ferrell is golf legend Lonnie Hawkins in the new Netflix comedy series, “The Hawk.”

Will Ferrell: “It’s crazy.”

Alex: “He’s crazy.”

Will Ferrell: “Yeah.”

Alex: “But I love it.”

Will Ferrell: “Definitely. Undiagnosed [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder]. But this big personality in a game that doesn’t have a lot of personality, thinks he’s God’s gift to golf but he’s really just a narcissist who’s seeking acceptance.”

And taking one last swing at glory against his son, Lance.

Will Ferrell: “He’s both proud of and resents.”

Golf’s rising star:

Jimmy Tatro: “He just wants the approval of his dad. Everything he’s doing, he’s doing in hopes.”

And longtime rival, Golden Fisk.

Alex: “We come across a lot of Goldens, I think, in our lives, right?”

Luke Wilson: “I’ve met those guys, definitely, like you’ve said, kind of growing up where you think, ‘OK, this guy seems like he’s kind of got a mean streak, yet he’s smiling at me,’ like they would do anything to win.”

But with the help of unlikely caddie Sam.

Alex: “Which other celebrity would you wanna caddie for?”

Fortune Feimster: “OH, my gosh. Probably Lois McCarthy.”

Alex: “I know that you love Hooters.”

Fortune Feimster: “I do, unabashedly.”

Alex: “And every other great American chain got a shout out in this series. I saw that, aside from Hooters.”

Fortune Feimster: “I know! If it were up to me, Hooters would’ve gotten a lot of love but we ate our wings at, what was it, Buffalo Wild Wings.”

Alex: “Where do you let loose?”

Jimmy Tatro: “I like to smoke a joint.”

Fortune Feimster: “Oh, very California.”

Jimmy Tatro: “Sometimes when things get super overwhelming, I just need to lay on the floor for a second.”

Alex: “Me too!”

Jimmy Tatro: “And look up at the ceiling.”

Luke Wilson: “They say it’s actually good for you.”

Jimmy Tatro: “No, really?”

Molly Shannon: “Really? Is that right?”

Luke Wilson: “Really. I’ve been reading that lately, if you lay on the floor for seven minutes, it does something for you.”

Fortune Feimster: “I just go to Hooters.”

While Molly Shannon plays his maybe not-so-ex Stacy.

Molly Shannon: “Oh, my gosh. It was so fun, I mean, it was a little hard because I feel like I’m so hard on Lonnie. The costumes can really click you into the character, I don’t know if you guys feel that way, but once I had my little suits on.”

Jimmy Tatro: “Once you throw on the full golf kit, and then I had a caddie, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m a pro golfer now.'”

Molly Shannon: “Exactly.”

Alex: “You and Molly Shannon together, total hole-in-one. Since ‘Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion’ now getting its moment again, I was wondering if you and Molly ever talked about bringing ‘Superstar’ back?”

Will Ferrell: “I don’t know. No, I mean, it might be hard considering she was – we were playing high school kids at the time.”

Alex: “You can do anything.”

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