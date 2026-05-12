American Idol is gearing up for its dramatic 24th season finale. Deco’s Shireen Sandoval takes a look back at how the iconic talent show has helped shape the face of music.

Carrie Underwood: “American Idol is the ultimate real life Cinderella story.”

Judge: “The winner of American Idol 2002 is…Kelly Clarkson! Ruben Studdard! Fantasia Burrino!”

It’s the singing competition that redefined the music industry.

Announcer: “This is American Idol.”

Jennifer Hudson: “The opportunity is what makes it work, you know? You can’t lose here. I mean it just propels your entire career.”

Jordin Sparks: “I don’t know how many seconds it took, but in those few seconds my life was never the same.”

Carrie Underwood: “I learned so much on the show that set me up for everything that would follow.”

Creating artists who shaped our generation.

Lionel Richie: “Kelly Clarkson for sure.”

Kelly Clarkson (singing): “Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this.”

A legacy cemented in pop culture…

Fantasia Barrino (singing): “Cause anything is possible when you believe.”

David Archuleta: “It brought the power into the hands of the viewers.”

Hopefuls with a dream lining the streets.

Randy Jackson: “You think you’re the best we can find in America?”

Jennifer Hudson: “Yes I do.”

Luke Bryan: “Watching Benson Boone come out and do a backflip. That was pretty special. Iam Tongi, that audition. I mean…”

Iam Tongi (singing): “So daddy would you just close your eyes, don’t be afraid, it’s my time.”

Luke Bryan: “I don’t think I was prepared to get this emotional watching the show.”

To secure the hottest golden ticket to Hollywood and the impact of returning home to the idol stage.

Paula Abdul: “I remember going ‘Oh my god Carrie on stage!’ And like to to see the beauty of people actually living their dream, it’s incredible.”

As your 24th American Idol is about to get crowned…

Ruben Studdard: “Definitely one of the greatest springboards that you could ever have.”

Paula Abdul: “I get proud. There’s nothing I love more than being around talent. It feeds my soul.”

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.