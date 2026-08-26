We’re now hearing from Taylor Swift for the first time since her wedding to Travis Kelce and now, Taylor is giving us a little insight into how she’s honed her craft — and become a household name over the years.

Taylor Swift is still living for the hope of it all.

And she’s not afraid to look back on the moments that got her here.

Taylor Swift: “I never turned to music to forget my human experience; I turned to music to remember it. “

The global superstar opened up about her career and songwriting process at a special “icon sessions” event hosted by the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift: “Music is so great because you actually don’t know what’s going to strike a chord with people. We’re dealing in emotional truths that either resonate or don’t.”

She also performed for the first time since tying the knot with Travis Kelce last month.

And as a special nod to fans, she played a mash-up of three songs on the same piano she used throughout her record-breaking “Eras Tour.”

Taylor Swift: “I’m making music because I’m playing for the fans. I’m putting this out for people who care about it and who look to music as a way to cope with their life in the way that I did.”

It’s been a wild 26-year journey, full of ups and downs, and many smashed records along the way.

Taylor says it has been, and will always be, worth it.

Taylor Swift: “You could have opted out of this any day before it got unmanageably big. And I decided not to because I love it that much, and that’s just where it begins and where it ends. And everything that comes with this ultimately is worth it as long as I get to still make music.”

Taylor’s self-titled debut album turns 20 in October.

Some fans are hoping that means she’ll drop her re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” of the album in celebration.

She previously confirmed she had finished it before buying back her masters.

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