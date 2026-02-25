When it comes to burgers, the people of South Florida know what they want. They spoke loud and clear at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s Burger Bash. Deco strolled over to Wynwood to take a bite of the People’s Choice burger!

Wanna try the best burger in town? Then La Birra Bar in Wynwood has to be your next stop.

Renzo Cocchia: “La Birra Bar is a family brand; We’re born in Argentina, my father was the founder of the brand. We focus on gourmet and handmade burgers.”

And this place isn’t just claiming to have the best burgers — they have the trophies to back it up.

The burger joint took home the People’s Choice Award for the third time at South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s Burger Bash.

Renzo Cocchia: “We won the Burger Bash for the first time in 2022, then 2025 and this year. It’s really special for us to know that people like the burger this much. It’s really, really special.”

La Birra’s Crispy Dubai burger won over the crowd with its deliciousness.

Renzo Cocchia: “The Crispy Dubai comes with two Argentine beef patties. It has white American cheese, crispy onions — that’s a signature of the brand, and the sauce is really special: it’s a mix of mayonnaise and chimichurri. And a little dash of black truffle on it.”

Sounds yummy. And if you’re wondering why it’s called the Crispy Dubai burger, it’s because the burger also won top prize at the Dubai Burger Championship.

Renzo Cocchia: “Not only [did] the people vote for us, [but] also the judges. It was like seven judges and almost a unanimous decision.”

The burger was such a hit, it has been added to La Birra’s menu permanently.

Santiago: “I think the sauce is something special. The mix of the sauce with the bread, crispy onion and Argentinian beef was insane!”

