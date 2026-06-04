Colin Farrell is shooting for the stars once again. Apple TV’s mystery series, “Sugar,” is back for season two and exploring different worlds of Los Angeles. Deco sat down with the Irish heartthrob to get some of this worldly scoop, and find out what it’s like to have a milestone birthday in Miami.

We’ve definitely met Colin Farrell before. And for the return of “Sugar,” Colin races against the clock to find a missing brother.

Colin Farrell: “Jin Ha and Raymond came in and played two brothers, two Korean immigrants in the second season.”

Colin Farrell: “Both of their stories are front and center of this piece. And just being around them is lovely and we did get to shoot around Koreatown, which is so colorful and flavorful and spirited as well. That was cool.”

Spoiler alert the Irish hunk’s alien character still uses old films to learn about human behavior.

So what movie or show would you recommend he watch of yours?

Colin Farrell: “Oh lord.Yeah, yeah, yeah. I don’t know. I’d say just for mood, “Ask the Dust” that Robert Towne adapted from a John Fante novel and directed with Salma Hayek, which was a lifetime, lifetimes ago.”

Any plans in Miami for your big 5-0 birthday?

Colin Farrell: “No, nothing. No, I’ll get a cup of coffee.”

From the 3-0-5 track to the streets of L.A., the series stays passionate to the City of Angels.

Colin Farrell: “I love that this show gets the chance to shine a light on certain parts of Los Angeles that don’t always get exposure.”

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