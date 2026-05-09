The “Mortal Kombat II” cast can handle high kicks, epic stunts and some pretty brutal fight scenes. From roundhouse kicks to dodging punches, the stars may know how to finish off their opponents. But can they handle the dance floor? Deco’s professional dancer Alex Miranda finds out what moves they haven’t mastered off-camera.

The “Mortal Kombat” cast may know how to bust a guy’s face open, but do they know how to bust a move?

Deco asked the cast if all of that choreographed fight training made them secretly good dancers.

The answers came fast and with confidence.

Martyn Ford: “Oh yeah, tap!”

Johannes Taslim: “I think I can dance hip hop, R&B. A little bit.”

Martyn Ford: “Yeah, with the lights off.”

And others, not so confident.

Karl Urban: “Listen, a man has got to know his limitations. Dancing is not my forte.”

Aw, come on Karl Urban, you can master roundhouse kicks but a two-step is where you draw the line?

Karl Urban: “It’s a highly violent ‘Dancing with the Stars.'”

Josh Lawson: “Yeah, by the way, that’s a really good idea for a show.”

Josh Lawson, who plays Kano in the film, said fight choreography and dancing aren’t that different.

Josh Lawson: “I’m not a good dancer but I have a good memory. So I’m good at remembering a sequence of moves. I would say that I’m good at, so not a great dancer.”

Someone has to believe in their skills. Ludi Lin, what do you think?

Ludi Lin: “We’re either great dancers or we work really hard.”

Mehcad Brooks: “I think both.”

That’s the spirit!

After dance moves, things quickly turned to all things Miami. Like, where would an iconic fight scene take place if “Mortal Kombat” was going down in the 305?

Mehcad Brooks: “As a kid, I loved the fight scene in ‘Bad Boys’ at the night club!”

Ludi Lin: “Oh, I was going to say night club!”

Mehcad Brooks: “I thought that was such a cool situation. I’m waiting in my career to have an incredible, epic fight scene in a night club with a thousand people.”

Jessica McNamee: “I mean, we can find a good Cuban salsa bar somewhere, right? In Miami?”

Mehcad Brooks: “Shove a cigar in somebody face!”

Jessica McNamee: “Right down their throat.”

Mehcad Brooks: “Exactly.”

Most of the actors performed their own stunts in the film, so Jessica McNamee and Mehcad Brooks left the set with bruises. Karl Urban didn’t get hurt, but did say it was physically challenging.

“Mortal Kombat II” is in theaters now.

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