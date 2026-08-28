What could possibly go wrong when a simple road trip turns into total chaos? Well, pretty much everything, like in “Idiots”, starring O’Shea Jackson Jr and Dave Franco. A raunchy, offbeat road-trip comedy that turns one unexpected journey into a wildly unhinged adventure with a passenger who is definitely not making the trip easy.

Their mission: Get one troubled teenager to rehab. But let’s just say O’Shea Jackson Jr and Dave Franco should probably have taken the bus in the movie “Idiots”.

O’Shea Jackson Jr.: “It is a road trip movie where we have to take a troubled youth to the promised land. We can’t — I’m not giving out too much right there.”

Because this road trip quickly takes a hard left.

O’Shea Jackson Jr: “But in all in all, it is a movie that you didn’t know that you needed after you watch it.”

For Dave, this wasn’t just another film. He’s been chasing this role for almost a decade.

Dave Franco: “I’ve been talking to Macon on and off about this movie for almost 10 years now. We talked about it back in the day, and I just wasn’t quite the right age to play this character, so we parted ways.”

The first time around, the actor wasn’t the right age. Fast-forward a few years…

Dave Franco: “Then a couple of years ago, I reached out to him. I was like, ‘Whatever happened with this project?’ And I was like, ‘No pressure,’ but if I can help in any way, I would love — I’m old enough to play this role now.”

With that problem solved, another one popped up: How to make it happen?

Macon Blair: “We had a pretty limited schedule, and it all came down to being smart about how we did location, scouting and scheduling.”

So they found one motel, and when the cameras started rolling, they got creative with the location.

Macon Blair: “So for the first half of the movie, we were planted at a motel that a lot of the story takes place in, but we also built a lot of sets in that motel. We did a lot of our driving work out of the motel lot.”

“Idiots” hits theaters on Friday.

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