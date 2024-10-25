OMG. Dwyane Wade has a busy week coming up in the 305. On Saturday, he’s throwing his food and wine festival in Miami’s Overtown. But also on Sunday, he’s so gold, he is bronze in this town. A D-Wade statue will be unveiled for fans to see, marking one hell of a hot Miami Heat career for the history books.

Dwyane Wade…

Sports commentator: “Again! Dwyane Wade, just beautiful to start.”

The man. The myth. The statue?

Pat Riley: “A statue eight feet tall.”

[Crowd cheers.]

Dwyane Wade: “Let’s just say I was heavily involved.”

You know him as Miami Heat royalty — but soon, at the Kaseya Center West Plaza in downtown Miami, you will also know him as Bronze.

Dwyane Wade: “I’m in a very thankful space.”

In all seriousness, the three-time NBA champion will be honored with a statue of his likeness, unveiled there this Sunday, starting at 5 p.m.

But, how did he ensure he would like it?

Dwyane Wade: “I’m very vain, and so, if my eyebrow was off a little bit, I was letting them know. I wanted this to be something that felt like me.”

And on Monday, at a home game against the Detroit Pistons, the Hall of Famer will address the crowd at halftime, exactly 21 years after the icon made his debut for the Heat.

Dwyane Wade: “I just want this to feel different than a Hall of Fame speech, or a Jersey title speech, because this is different.”

A moment to even reflect on … all his years on Deco Drive.

Dwyane Wade: “Deco Drive has caught me. We go back, and look at all the moments I’ve been on Deco Drive, the saddest moments that are like this, or every time I see Deco Drive, I’ll try to stop, and I’ll pay respect and honor to you guys. So, just thank y’all for always being there, for being on the scene.”

And D-Wade is even busier than that. This Saturday, he’s kicking off the first annual When We Gather Food & Wine Festival, at The Urban in Miami’s historic Overtown neighborhood.

Dwyane Wade: “We’re always doing things, and a lot of it is VIP, a lot of it is invite-only. Well, this is something that is for the community, because that’s what the wine industry is for us.”

Enjoy dishes perfectly paired with wines from his brand, Wade Cellars.

Dwyane Wade: “I don’t really have a favorite, I just have a ‘Hey, right now, I’m really into cabernet,’ or, ‘Right now, I’m into my Chenin Blanc right now.’ ‘I want to drink more rosé, because I’m sitting out here on the beach.’ So, it just depends. It’s like your kids, you know?”

The unveiling takes place this Sunday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Rick Ross will be performing.

It’s free, but you do need tickets to save a spot.

FOR MORE INFO:

When We Gather Food & Wine Festival

The Urban

1000 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33136

tickets.dwyanewade.com/e/when-we-gather-food-wine-festival

Dwyane Wade Statue Unveiling

Kaseya Center

601 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

Tickets

