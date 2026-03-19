Miami, check the thermostat, because the queen of house music is turning up the heat! Crystal Waters is bringing down the house with a full orchestra to back her up. Deco caught up with Crystal to talk about the power of the house, and how the rhythm always makes you dance.

This is so true, the Magic City is always down to dance. House music icon Crystal Waters is gearing up for an electrifying experience with “I Am House Orchestrated.” And there’s no freestyling this on stage.

Crystal Waters: “Not with an orchestra. Yeah, I can’t imagine changing all the sheets out. No, we are on a tight ship.”

Yeah because having a full band orchestra just…

Crystal Waters: “Changes the vibe immensely, it becomes an experience, especially when dance music is already high energy, and you have these live strings and these live horns, it really just elevates the sound to a level that it’s hard to put in words ’cause you really have to experience.”

Turning her hit, “Gypsy Woman,” into a big band sing-along electronic dance party.

Crystal Waters: “Then you have these live vocalists and these ladies can sing. All these people are singers, singers. We have artists, we have CeCe Peniston so everybody knows ‘Finally.'”

Going down at the James L. Knight Center, Miss Waters has some surprises in store for her fans.

Crystal Waters: “I put a little Eurodance in this one. We have Janice Robinson from Living Joy with ‘Dreamer.’ We got Thea Austin with ‘Rhythm is a Dancer.’ So we mixed up a little house a little Eurodance this time around just to give it a new, little flavor.”

Coming back to the 305 is somewhat of a homecoming for the pioneer.

Crystal Waters: “They gave me a Miami day last year, and I felt like I spent enough nights in Miami to be a part of the night life and the night crowd. The show is paced really good; it goes fast and everybody’s just gonna sing along with every song, so I think it’s going to be a different experience for everybody.”

Oh, it will. So grab your dancing shoes and head to the James L Knight Center on Wednesday Mar. 25.

FOR MORE INFO:

Crystal Waters, I Am House Orchestrated

James L. Knight Center

400 SE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33131

Website

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