From the heavy metal stages of the 1980s to the reality TV of the 2000s, Ozzy Osbourne was more than a rock star. And while the “Prince of Darkness” is gone, a new experience is keeping his legacy alive. “Crazy Train: The Ozzy Experience” is rolling into South Florida and Deco got a ticket to ride.

Before he was everyone’s favorite mumbling TV dad, Ozzy Osbourne was the “Prince of Darkness,” the godfather of metal, and the only man who could make a bat look like a snack.

If you missed the real deal, don’t worry. We found a guy who’s keeping Ozzy’s spirit alive and loud.

Vinny Cormier: “There’s only one Ozzy and nobody can really replace him. We’re here to celebrate his life and legacy.”

That’s Vinny Cormier, the front man for “Crazy Train: The Ozzy Experience.”

Vinny Cormier: “I’ve had people come up to me before and say: ‘Biggest regret, I’ve loved Ozzy all my life, I never got a chance to see him,’ and they thank me and say, ‘You know what, this is probably the closest I’m gonna get to see Ozzy.”

The tribute act plays hits from early Black Sabbath to Ozzy’s solo career.

Vinny Cormier: “We do, like, ‘Crazy Train,’ ‘No More Tears,’ ‘War Pigs,’ ‘Paranoid,’ real mega-hits you know.”

Vinny’s son Dylan plays lead guitar. He channels Ozzy’s longtime axe man, Zakk Wylde.

Ozzy infamously bit the head off a dead bat at a live show so we had to ask — are there bats involved?

Vinny Cormier: “Actually, we throw little rubber bats out to the audience. I swear, you’d think I’m throwing $100 bills.”

While Ozzy is gone, his legacy lives on — and this crazy train is just leaving the station!

Vinny Cormier: “Ozzy was just a loveable guy, he definitely loved his family, right down to grand kids and he definitely loved his fans.”

Get on the crazy train this Friday night! The band plays at The Casino at Dania Beach at 8 p.m.

