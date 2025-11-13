Feeling lucky? Well, you might not have to wait until the weekend to test your odds. One Coral Gables bar is turning Thursday nights into “a game of chance”. We’re talking cocktails, good food, and a grand ol’ time.

At Copper 29, Thursdays are no longer just the day before Friday.. It’s your lucky night.

The Coral Gables bar is rolling the dice on fun, with its new activation “Lucky Thursdays”.

Willy Vargas: “Lucky Thursdays is an opportunity to have a good discount on your tab.”

He’s being modest; it’s an excellent discount! Guests pick a number, roll the dice, and if luck’s on their side, they score 50 percent off their tab.

Willy Vargas: “It’s going to be one hit (roll) per tab. If you have three tabs, you can hit three times”

And with cocktails that hit and bites that don’t miss, 50% off goes a long way.

Willy Vargas: “We have really good cocktails and really good food. For example, we have the Green Zen, which is basically cucumber and Tito’s Vodka. It’s a refreshing cocktail.”

Other standouts include the Smoke in the Garden, made with mescal, and the peach tiki punch.

Now on to the food.

Willy Vargas: “One of the best sellers we have is the Barbecue Chicken Flatbread, and then we have our pork sliders and they are like really appetizing.”

The fun doesn’t stop there. The bar also brings in a live DJ and hosts other specialty nights throughout the week.

So you have a great time, while you slice your tab in half. Party on!

Willy Vargas: “You know it’s a place to party, to have fun, to enjoy with your family, your friends. We have fun here.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Copper 29 Bar

206 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Website

