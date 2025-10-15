Hooray for Hollywood! Not the dream factory on the West Coast, the one in Broward County. The city is celebrating its 100th birthday this year, but they’re throwing a party for us. It’s called “Dine Out Hollywood.”

They might break your plate, but they won’t break your bank account at the first-ever “Dine Out Hollywood.”

Arlene Borenstein: “What better way to highlight our amazing restaurants here in Hollywood than to give visitors, residents especially, a chance to come try what we have to offer.”

What’s being offered are dozens of dishes at dozens of destinations.

Arlene Borenstein: “We have neighborhood favorites, small mom and pops, to our larger restaurants.”

Taverna Opa is one of those favorites that locals return to again and again.

Georg Merlemis: “Taverna Opa is a Greek restaurant on the Intracoastal serving Greek food since 1998.”

The deal they’re laying down will have you dancing on the tables.

Georg Merlemis: “We decided to give a three-course meal for $40. It’s an appetizer, a main course, and a dessert.”

Ready for a taste of some of the stuff waiting for you at Taverna?

Georg Merlemis: “It’s a Greek salad as an appetizer or our cheese course, The Saganaki.”

That cheese is hot.

Georg Merlemis: “For main courses, we’re gonna have the roasted lamb or the free range roasted chicken and the classic desserts of Baklava or the Greek yogurt with honey and walnuts.”

Your belly won’t be the only one dancing at Taverna Opa.

It’s a short trip from Greece to Italy. Mimi’s Ravioli is serving up authentic family cuisine from the old country.

Anthony Billisi: “Mimi’s is an Italian supermarket deli. Everything we produce on the premises, what we don’t produce on the premises comes from Italy.”

Anthony Billisi heads up the kitchen. He’s already made his mark on the Food Network’s “Bake You Rich”.

Anthony’s come up with some delicious delights for “Dine Out Hollywood” that you can either take home or sit outside and chow down.

Anthony Billisi: “An antipasto, which is either a farro salad, mozzarella, or tomato, a sandwich, we offer four different sandwiches, and that comes with a cannoli and a drink.”

Since Mimi’s is family-owned, they knew they had to take care of your crew.

Anthony Billisi: “And then we’re also doing a four-person meal deal, which would offer a 16-inch pie. Your options are baked ziti, stuffed shells, and manicotti. Each of those are accompanied with eight meatballs and four cannolis.”

“Dine out Hollywood” is one thing. There’s also a Halloween party going on in the middle of the event.

Arlene Borenstein: “But Hollyweird is for adults, and we want your best costume. There is a chance for a cash prize.”

Dine Out Hollywood kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 15, and runs through Nov. 15.

Hollyweird goes down Oct. 25 on Hollywood Boulevard, and it’s free!

FOR MORE INFO:

Dine Out Hollywood

Event Website



Taverna Opa

2410 N Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL 33019

Website



Mimi’s Ravioli

5714 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33021

Website

