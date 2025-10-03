Cillian Murphy is under a lot of stress. I mean — a lot of stress. In “Steve,” which starts streaming on Netflix this weekend, the Academy Award-winner stars as the head teacher of a reform school on the verge of shutting down. He talked to Deco about how he can relate to stuffing his feelings.

As a teacher running a school for troubled boys, Cillian Murphy’s personal and professional life is on the verge of falling apart in “Steve.”

When the walls of his life start closing in, Steve dives into his job to avoid his problems and his feelings.

Cillian Murphy: “He’s allowing work to consume him so that he’s doesn’t have to deal with the trauma, or whatever, that he’s covering up.”

Whatever his demons are, he doesn’t let them get in the way of his devotion to the students.

Cillian Murphy: “I think he’s a good man, I think he’s trying his best but he’s failing a lot.”

The movie takes place over the course of 24 hours.

It’s not exactly a time Steve will look back on fondly.

Cillian Murphy: “And then this is, like, the worst, this is the day from hell which precipitates this breakdown, really.”

This wasn’t just another role for Cillian.

In a way, he says, he was born to play the character.

Cillian Murphy: “You know it’s important to me ’cause my parents are both retired teachers, my grandfather was a teacher, and I feel like it’s speaking to that community that doesn’t get represented that often.”

Cillian hasn’t yet talked to his mom and dad about “Steve,” but as the son of two former teachers, he hopes he did them proud.

Cilllian Murphy: “I think it’ll be quite emotional for them, I hope, and sometimes it’s nice to talk through the work rather than directly, you know?”

