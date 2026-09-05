A piece of Miami music history celebrates a milestone this month. Churchill’s pub has been the heartbeat of the local underground scene for decades. Now, the Little Haiti venue is turning 47. Here’s a look at the month-long party.

Miami’s most legendary music joint is blowing out the candles this month. Churchill’s Pub is celebrating 47 years of loud music and creative freedom.

Matthew Touchstone: “It’s always a circus here. We’re always doing multiple things. Sometimes we got like a literal circus and punk rock bands and then DJs outside.”

The pub is marking another milestone. Sept. 6th is their first reopening anniversary after a long pandemic shutdown.

Matthew Touchstone: “Everyone was not betting on us to come back at all. There were rumors that we were gonna be an Olive Garden. I started that one but…”

Skip the breadsticks, Churchill’s is sticking to its roots.

It’s a month-long music lineup that includes electronic artist Kontravoid.

And LA-based rockers Militarie Gun. The venue has survived nearly five decades by welcoming every genre imaginable.

Frank Falestra: “Nationally, we’re probably one of the most unique bars in the country. We do a lot of range of music; anything goes.”

From hardcore punk to experimental noise, the Churchill’s stage is sacred ground for Miami’s local scene.

Frank Falestra: “It’s not necessarily noise. It’s just any crazy, outgoing, or any interesting combination of music and performance.”

FOR MORE INFO:
Churchill’s Pub
5501 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
Website

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