Get ready to eat, play and get painted — Holi Miami is back! We’re talking about the festival of colors with mouthwatering Indian eats. And this year, they’re blending bold bites with high-energy vibes. Let’s get dirty!

The spring has sprung, which means it’s time for Holi Miami!

The vibrant Hindu festival celebrates good over evil with the ultimate color war.

Niraj Mehta: “The act of putting colors on someone else, right? It’s very – it’s kind of an intimate thing. It’s perfect for the Miami setting. Yeah, you’re hunting someone, just make eye contact, just kind of, like, you know, you can make some face contact if you want. If not, you can kind of chuck it at ’em but it’s mostly like you, I got you, put some colors on you, triumph.”

This Saturday, they’re celebrating their fifth year anniversary at Wynwood Marketplace with vendors, music and live performances.

Niraj Mehta: “As a host, we’re really trying to keep the music flowing. For the first time, we got desi vibes, you got the Portuguese Latin vibe, everything kind of fused together, so you can expect that. You can expect performances, just nonstop sort of banter.”

And this year, they’re expanding the foodie scene with yumminess from different regions of India.

Pravin Mascarenhas: “India, you know, 1.5 billion people plus. A lot of them always on the run.”

Pravin Mascarenhas: “The most wanted street food item, that’s what we try to provide in Chotu whereas there are many, we can’t do it all, but we pick the main ones the best ones. On Holi Day, we’re gonna have a dish called panipuri, resembling puffs. It’s filled and there are two kinds of water that go in it. One is a mint and cilantro, and the other one is like a sweet water.”

From street food to a mix.

Rahul Singh: “In Rishtedar 305, the menu we have is more of a fusion, like a Cuban and Miami local fusion with Indian food. We are representing like murgh tikka sandwich and some barbecue murgh tikka with some fries tossed in Indian spices on this occasion of Holi.”

And of course, the classic flavors will be on deck.

Niven Patel: “Ghee is our Indian restaurant here in Wynwood. We really focus on quality ingredients really bringing flavors of India with a little Miami flair. We’re gonna have some of our classic curry like chicken tiki marsala, dal makhni. We’re gonna have our green papaya salad, that’s really nice and refreshing. We have our green papayas from our farm.”

In the end, this is one messy event that’s all about having fun.

Niven Patel: “I think it’s just like the Indian’s excuse to have a party. It’s fun, you know, even adults feel like children.”

The bright color party starts at 2 p.m. this Saturday.

You can use the promo code “Deco Drive” to receive a 25% discount on tickets.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Holi Miami Festival 2026 at Wynwood Marketplace

2250 Northwest 2nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33127

Saturday, Mar 7 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To buy tickets, click here.



Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.