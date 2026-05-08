Mother’s Day is almost here, and if your gift plan is still ‘a card’, Deco’s got a smoother option. One 305 wellness spot is serving a mother-daughter massage and tea service combo.

Because nothing says, ‘Thanks for raising me’ like spa robes and a yummy brunch.

So-Flo mamas deserve the royal treatment. At Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, giving mom the ultimate relaxation session is on their mind.

Katherine Lemes: “This Mother’s Day weekend, we’re very excited. We have exciting spa specials meant to truly pamper mom. We have the bestie bliss meant for a mother-daughter duo, where you can choose from a massage or a facial. And they get a gift as well to take home.”

The bestie bliss package comes with a vitamin D massage.

Katherine Lemes: “It’s a truly rejuvenating restoring massage that helps with sleep. It has a range of benefits, including bone density and sports recovery.”

And the same for the facial.

Katherine Lemes: “It’ll be the skin authority vitamin D skin oil. It helps penetrate the skin and absorbs better than traditional vitamin D, and they help with glow. You’ll be leaving super radiant.”

And turning spa day into a brunch outing too, sounds like ‘I’m the favorite child’ type of move.

Katherine Lemes: “They can choose to extend the wellness by doing a staycation here for Mother’s Day at Carillon with brunch and spa service. We have a fresh farm-inspired immersive brunch and tea service.”

Their restaurant, The Strand, offers yummy bites.

From oysters to the lobster benedict, it’s an experience that’ll make mother dear forget those teenage years.

Katherine Lemes: “We encourage everyone to stick around after the services to enjoy our pool and beach. It’s meant to be a bonding experience for mother and daughter.”

Mother’s Day brunch at the Carolon is only available on Sunday, and it starts at $65, but all prices vary.

FOR MORE INFO:

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

6801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.