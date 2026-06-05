We are facing a testosterone overload. We have Alex Miranda covering the opening of “Masters of the Universe.” The 1980s are back, now that He-Man is taking over movie theaters this weekend! “Masters of the Universe” isn’t just bringing the action, it’s bringing the camp and heart. So, with the power of Grayskull, here’s my interview with the cast!

Iconic ’80s power fantasy is back in “Masters of the Universe.”

Nicholas Galitzine: “Our intention was to create a film that gave a lot of fan service to these people who have been so loyal, but also welcoming a new generation of young fans.”

By the power of Grayskull, Nicholas Galitzine is He-Man, Earth’s lost prince-turned-hero, returning to save Eternia.

Alex Miranda: “What I really appreciate about what you brought to this character is that he had strength, but he didn’t always act on that.”

Nicholas Galitzine: “Yeah. His sensitivity and his vulnerability and the things that he’s struggled with in his life really do make him fallible. And I think playing a character who is the strongest man in the universe, it’s very easy to lean stoic. And for me, those kinds of characters always become very one-dimensional and kind of boring.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s not the first time you’ve played a prince. One wears a lot of clothes, and the other does not.”

Nicholas Galitzine: “Not so much. It’s something that you start to become very comfortable in. And actually, the people working with you start to sort of become quite comfortable seeing you in a miniskirt, you know? Training, blowing up, and then drunk shred was a daunting process, and you always wish that you had more time.”

Fort Lauderdale’s own Camila Mendes steps in as Teela.

Alex Miranda: “What do you miss most about South Florida when you’re away?”

Camila Mendes: “My dad still lives in South Florida, so I really miss him. Um, but I miss the beach. I miss Las Olas.”

Alex Miranda: “El Camino.”

Camila Mendes: “Oh, my God, amazing, I love that place.”

Alex Miranda: “Love that margarita.”

Camila Mendes: “Yes.”

The realm’s fiercest fighter.

Camila Mendes: “I take on a lot of responsibility, and there’s a natural pressure that comes with that. So I really related to that side of Teela, but also it came so naturally to us. Like, the chemistry was already there, and there were so many funny moments that we were weaving in there that weren’t part of the script.”

And Alison Brie plays Evil-Lyn, Skeletor’s right-hand sorceress.

Alex Miranda: “Best drag name ever, right?”

Alison Brie: “Right? Best drag name, best wrestler name, best porn name. How dare you bring that up?”

Alex Miranda: “Being a villain has a body language to it.”

Alison Brie: “I’m glad that you asked because there were several tactics. When she’s casting spells or moving around, Skeletor, I do think of Evil-Lyn as like a classic femme fatale. Feline energy, it’s channeling serpentine energy.”

Alex Miranda: “But, and I feel bad for bringing this up, we have to admit this.”

Alison Brie: “Please.”

Alex Miranda: “Skeletor is hot.”

Alison Brie: “He’s hot.”

Alex Miranda: “I mean, I was thinking, no, I, don’t think that.”

Alison Brie: “The bod.”

Alex Miranda: “But the bod.”

Alison Brie: “I know.”

Look, you gotta admit, he’s hot, you know?

Watch “Masters of the Universe” in theaters now. There is a post-credits scene, so don’t miss that.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.