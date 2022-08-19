School might be back in session, and spooky season might be upon us, but in Miami, it’s always summer, and that means bikinis are always in season.

So why not have a one-of-a-kind bikini that’s made just for you? We checked out Burdash Bikinis to see some of her custom pieces.

You can never have too many bikinis, so why not add a new one from Burdash Bikinis?

Caitlyn Burdash: “Burdash Bikinis is my handmade swimwear brand. I offer a lot of styles, anything from full coverage to cheeky. I want to have a bikini for everybody.”

Sure, you can snag a ‘kini from owner and designer Caitlyn Burdash’s collections, or you can get a custom piece just for you.

Caitlyn Burdash: “If you see something on my website that you kind of like, but you want it to be a little bit more your style, I can customize it to your exact preference.”

Add a few charms, or get really creative.

Caitlyn Burdash: “Say you want it to have a more full coverage bottom or you want it to have a little bit more of a cheeky bottom. They can do booty shorts, or they can do a skirt.”

Have a birthday or a bachelorette coming up? Well, she’s got you covered for that, too.

Caitlyn Burdash: “Any special occasion, I can make you a one-of-a-kind piece for it.”

Even costumes, like a certain Disney fairy.

Caitlyn Burdash: “Last year on Halloween, I made about 20 Tinkerbell costumes.”

You can custom-order your through her website. They start around $50 and go up from there.

Caitlyn Burdash: “I want every woman who wears a Burdash bikini to feel her most confident, radiant and beautiful self.”

