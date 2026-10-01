MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami is getting a taste of Cuba through music. Buena Vista Social Club is now bringing its Tony and Grammy award winning musical to South Florida. We caught up with the cast members who turn one of Cuba’s most iconic cultural legacies into a live experience.

The Adrian Arsht Center brings the sound of Havana to life. The musical Buena Vista Social Club weaves together live melodies, dance and a tale of big dreams and second chances.

Movement, storytelling and big energy fill this stage.

Frank Rodriguez: “A lot of beautiful music, a lot of energy, a lot of amazing energy, a lot of talent from the dancers, musicians, and a beautiful palette of colors.”

And for one cast member, this one hits really close to home. A Miami native is bringing this Cuban story to the city where she grew up.

Destinee Jimenez: “I’m honestly, so happy. When I first saw it on Broadway, I cried, I was bawling, because I’d never been to Cuba, and Cuba was brought to me through this musical and so when I got it, I was just so ecstatic and finding out that we were going to be in Miami was just surreal.”

At the heart of the story, a young producer offers legendary singer Omara Portuondo one more shot in the recording studio. It’s a chance to face the past and find her voice again.

Destinee Jimenez: “The story goes back and forth between the 50s and the 90s, and we see her in the 90s trying to figure out does she want to touch her past go back to this music that she found out about.”

Hialeah’s Marco Ramirez is the mastermind behind the whole script.

Marco Ramirez: “I went to Cuba because it felt really important that if I was going to tell a story that took place in and around this music, I needed to be not just where it was recorded, but also where the majority songs were written.”

The show puts a fresh spin on the classic tunes. Same Soul, new spotlight.

Destinee Jimenez: “We’re going to be showing them the story of this album, Buena Vista Social Club, so you’re going to see this beautiful set that they’ve created, beautiful costuming, lots of dancing.”

Frank Rodriguez: “The story rooted in true events and real people about the Grammy award-winning album.”

After taking Broadway by storm, the hit musical officially launches its national tour and now it’s Miami’s turn to take it all in.

Frank Rodriguez: “Be ready to, like, yeah, have a lot of fun and be surprised by all the beauty that this show has to offer.”

Buena Vista Social Club runs through Sunday, so get it this weekend at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

FOR MORE INFO:

Buena Vista Social Club

Sept. 29 – Oct. 4

Adrienne Arsht Center

1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132

Tickets

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