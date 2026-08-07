When you order sushi — you know what to expect. Slices of fish, wrapped in circles of rice and seaweed. Deco’s Alex Miranda has taken a deep dive into an Asian eatery in Broward that’s reinvented the dish.

Lynn, Shireen, how do you like hot meat in between two buns, with all the toppings? Sushi lovers do, and social media’s going wild.

Baoshi Food Hall in Pembroke Pines is offering diners delicious cuisine.

Charles Martin: “We’re an asian food hall complete with four different asian-themed restaurants. We have a boba dessert stand and a full bar.”

One of those restaurants is doing something brand new.

Charles Martin: “We are the first place in Broward to offer the sushi burger.”

That’s the big news. Now, let’s break down this beauty.

Charles Martin: “So a sushi burger’s gonna be two nicely fried rice cakes, and in between we have salmon. Shrimp or tuna.”

The protein lies on a bed of avocado and crab. It’s topped with kimchi mayo and homemade eel sauce, then it’s your job to eat this treat and gush.

Guest: “This is the best thing I’ve ever eaten. The sauce, the shrimp, the avocado, the crab, it’s amazing. The rice buns, crispy, soft on the inside. The best thing.”

The creation of this singular sensation is a perfect example of two cuisines, from across the world, coming together to create something tasty.

Charles Martin: “And we really wanted to bring something that kinda mixed asian culture and American culture with the sushi and obviously an American fan favorite: burgers.”

Foodies are spreading the word about the burger. Major satisfaction is guaranteed.

Charles Martin: “It’s catching fire all over social media; it’s gaining traction. Sometimes what you see on social media can kinda be up in the air, but this one people love and keep coming back for it.”

For all the new-ness it brings, the burger is basically traditional sushi in a new suit of clothes.

Charles Martin: “So it’s kinda just re-imagining the sushi roll, and what’s beautiful about it is that you still get everything you love in that sushi bite again in that nice little crunch, which we all know is the best thing you can have is that nice little crunch.”

Try the sushi burger at Baoshi. You won’t forget it.

Charles Martin: “The experience of that first bite is unbeatable; it’s something that you have to try.”

Guest: “So my wife and I left the house, we just had a baby not too long ago, and we’re like, ‘We gotta get out of the house and try something good,’ and this was a good, good pick right here.”

When you walk into Baoshi, head straight for Domi; that’s where the burger is born. Be prepared to linger in line because it’s the most popular item in the place.

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